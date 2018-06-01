Memes mock J.R. Smith's epic blunder, LeBron's reaction in Game 1 of NBA Finals

A last-second blunder by Cavs guard J.R. Smith in Game 1 of the NBA Finals set the Twitterverse on fire Thursday night.

Smith rebounded a missed free throw with 4.7 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 107.

Instead of shooting a short layup, Smith dribbled the ball away from the basket and time ran out. The Cavs lost in overtime to the Warriors. Here are some of the best memes from the blunder.

JR Smith with the dumbest play in NBA Finals history. LeBron is going to trade him to Siberia pic.twitter.com/rEX7pqlerS — Eric Rosenthal (@ericsports) June 1, 2018

when you drop 50 in a Finals game that will forever be known as that time JR Smith forgot the score pic.twitter.com/l7Lba5uTyR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 1, 2018

George Hill leaving the arena after missing the game-winning free throw and the entire world blaming J.R. pic.twitter.com/9gKlFz9GpO — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 1, 2018

JR Smith when he got the rock with 4.7 seconds left pic.twitter.com/NKmSyGhGVO — Nick Burdell (@burdman0324) June 1, 2018

Put this in the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/axPiDJFdnZ — Dub (@WMsDiary) June 1, 2018

The pain of being LeBron. pic.twitter.com/8lCDYNtLry — Deadspin (@Deadspin) June 1, 2018

JR Smith searching for an explanation why he blew Game 1 and absolutely wasted an iconic performance from LeBron James #NBAFinals #NBA #Cavs #Warriors pic.twitter.com/uepQf1QX1B — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) June 1, 2018

The internet, where taking an L has never happened #NBAfinals 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/n08Zg5ckhM — Jory Dreher (@JDreherLN) June 1, 2018

Instant replay of JR Smith and LeBron in the closing seconds of regulation. pic.twitter.com/8qYCv7mBQf — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) June 1, 2018

When JR Smith has the ball in the final seconds of the game: #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/zg7RZB2JKP — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) June 1, 2018

Oh it’s tied? My bad.



-J.R. Smith probably pic.twitter.com/GpiwenZQue — Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) June 1, 2018

when people stop at yellow lights pic.twitter.com/azkLeJgdTt — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 1, 2018

JR Smith: I was tryna find Kyrie

LeBron: KYRIE IN BOSTON pic.twitter.com/g9ELI5DR7F — Charlie Kaczorowski (@charliekacz) June 1, 2018

When you leave all the doors open but your dog poops in the house anyway pic.twitter.com/LY8u7CqQzJ — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) June 1, 2018

It was this moment when LeBron realized he should've traded JR Smith 😂 pic.twitter.com/jHIjGs1zXV — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) June 1, 2018

