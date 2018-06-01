Sports

Memes mock J.R. Smith's epic blunder, LeBron's reaction in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Smith ran out clock with game tied at 107

A last-second blunder by Cavs guard J.R. Smith in Game 1 of the NBA Finals set the Twitterverse on fire Thursday night.

Smith rebounded a missed free throw with 4.7 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 107.

Instead of shooting a short layup, Smith dribbled the ball away from the basket and time ran out. The Cavs lost in overtime to the Warriors. Here are some of the best memes from the blunder.  

