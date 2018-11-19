Aldridge, DeRozan help Spurs take down Warriors, snap 3-game losing skid

SAN ANTONIO - LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and 18 rebounds as the San Antonio Spurs fended off a late rally to beat short-handed Golden State 104-92 on Sunday night, extending the Warriors' skid to three games.

Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Klay Thompson had 25 for Golden State, which is 2-5 since an eight-game winning streak.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and Rudy Gay added 19 to help San Antonio snap a three-game slide. The Spurs improved to 8-7 on the season.

The Warriors were without injured starters Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

San Antonio jumped out to a 33-27 lead in the first quarter as Gay scored 12 points in the opening period.

Gay was inserted back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in previous games.

"You have to go out there and contribute anyway you know how," Gay said about his starting assignment. "As long as I'm out there, I got the minutes and will continue to help this team."

#Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan on tonight's win over #Warriors...talks LaMarcus staying aggressive, said Popovich has been more patient than he expected, and joked he's just glad Rudy finally finished a dunk #KSATsports #KSATnews #NBA #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/roBYbrwJx6 — RJ Marquez (@KSATRJ) November 19, 2018

The Spurs frustrated the Warriors offensively for much of the game and led by as much as 18 points in the third quarter before Golden State cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter. DeRozan and Aldridge took over from there.

"Got a rhythm early and tried to stay with it. We definitely need every win right now so I am going to try and do what I can to help with that," said Aldridge.

"A couple of turnarounds went in, that rhythm will continue to come and as long as he just goes out there and plays aggressive let the game come to him his is going to continue to have big nights like tonight," said DeRozan.

DeRozan scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and had nine assists for the game. The Spurs finished the game on a 13-2 run after the Warriors cut the lead to 91-90.

"We worked as hard as we could defensively. I thought we competed really well. Their competitiveness kept them in the game and it was a good win," said head coach Gregg Popovich.

The Spurs travel to take on New Orleans Monday in the second night of a back-to-back.

