Spurs face Nowitski, Mavs in regular season finale

SAN ANTONIO - After 81 games, the regular season for the San Antonio Spurs ends Wednesday night when they host the Dallas Mavericks.

But there is one major question mark: Who will they play in the first round of the playoffs?

One thing is certain: The Golden State Warriors are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, but the playoff matchups won't be known until the games end Wednesday night.

The choices for the Spurs have been narrowed down to three teams: Golden State, Denver or Houston.

One thing is for sure, regardless of who their opponent will be, the Spurs will open the playoffs on the road.

"We don't know who we are going to play, what seed, doesn't even matter, I guess. With a win, it can be any team out of those three," Spurs forward Davis Bertans said. "So, we have to think about ourselves, we have to improve and be consistent tonight and play defense. That is what is going to help us in the future."

The opponent may not matter as much as getting themselves ready, something the Spurs seemingly have been working on for a few weeks.

"I feel like everybody's focus went up a little bit because we understand what's right around the corner. Just trying to build on things we need to work on, so we can be the best team we can be," said Spurs point guard Derrick White.

Even with the focus up through the last game, White thinks there is more the team needs to work on.

"We just have to win and start playing at a high level, trying to build for something," White said.

There is one possible matchup he may like over the others: If the Spurs play the Denver Nuggets in round one, it would hit close to home for White.

"Wherever we go, I'll be fine. That's obviously my hometown, but it doesn't really matter," White said.

Not only will Wednesday be the final game of the regular season, it will also be the final game of Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitski's career.

Nowitski got a huge sendoff Tuesday night in his final home game, and Wednesday night, the curtain will finally fall on his career.

"Incredible player -- had a great career; to stay with the same team. I think a lot of people can relate to that, here, Bertans said.

"Dirk is going to have a lot of people there. I think a lot of people will understand the history and his impact on the game," White said.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

