Fans react after Spurs Rookie Lonnie Walker tweets on Fourth of July

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - While many took to social media on Wednesday posting about 4th of July celebrations, new Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV instead posted what some are calling a controversial tweet. 

The tweet said, "Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke."

Many NBA fans reacted and one person even replying that Lonnie should then move to another country.

Here's a look at how other's replied to Walker's tweet.

Walker was the number 18 picked in the NBA draft by the Spurs. Currently Walker is playing on the Spurs Summer League team.

What are your thoughts about his tweet?

