Fans react after Spurs Rookie Lonnie Walker tweets on Fourth of July

SAN ANTONIO - While many took to social media on Wednesday posting about 4th of July celebrations, new Spurs rookie Lonnie Walker IV instead posted what some are calling a controversial tweet.

The tweet said, "Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history!! and stay woke."

Will never celebrate 4th of July. Know your history‼️ and stay woke 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Lonnie Walker IV (@lonniewalker_4) July 5, 2018

Many NBA fans reacted and one person even replying that Lonnie should then move to another country.

Then move to another country — Shelby⭐Starr (@aStarr_W_2Rs) July 5, 2018

Here's a look at how other's replied to Walker's tweet.

You met David Robinson not too long ago... do you think he's "woke"? pic.twitter.com/7x7SRzwC5A — Arnold Garcia (@arnoldgarciajr) July 5, 2018

you rattling these folk and only been in the league a few weeks, love it pic.twitter.com/HRlIe3wvTY — alex (@suuhdudee) July 5, 2018

Love when a dude uses his freedoms and citizenship as a way to make millions and then trashed the country that allows him to do so. Immaturity at it's finest. — Graf from Media (@PhromTheBench) July 5, 2018

please dont delete! stand up for what you think !! thank you Lonnie — Kawow (@ihwaK_dranoeL) July 5, 2018

Sounds like you & Pop will have good anti-Trump discussions. — Tony Thompson (@Tthompissoreal) July 5, 2018

Walker was the number 18 picked in the NBA draft by the Spurs. Currently Walker is playing on the Spurs Summer League team.

