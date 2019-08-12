Spurs open season at home; get early games against Kawhi's Clippers, LeBron's Lakers

SAN ANTONIO - The NBA released its 2019-20 schedule Monday, which features several key early games for the Spurs.

San Antonio will open the upcoming campaign with a three-game homestand starting Oct. 23 against the New York Knicks. Davis Bertans will return to San Antonio with the Washington Wizards on Oct. 26.

Other key highlights of the schedule include the first Spurs-Clippers game on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles. Kawhi Leonard will return to San Antonio with his new team on Nov. 29.

The Spurs will face LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 3 at the AT&T Center. Former Spurs guard Danny Green is now with the Lakers.

The Houston Rockets, who now have All-Star Russell Westbrook on the roster to go along with James Harden, will play at San Antonio on Dec. 3.

The Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks back-to-back in early January with MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo visiting the AT&T Center on Jan. 6.

The annual Rodeo Road Trip will take place from Feb. 3-23 and feature a brutal conference slate with games at both LA teams, Portland, Denver and Utah.

San Antonio visits Golden State and plays in the new Chase Center on Nov. 1. The Spurs host the Warriors on New Year's Eve.

The Spurs will also play the Suns in Mexico City Dec. 14 and will not play on Christmas Day.

Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

