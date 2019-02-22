New look for SAFC

SAN ANTONIO - New teammates, new season, new road jerseys!

San Antonio FC revealed Friday afternoon the new road alternate jerseys for the 2019 season.

The new jerseys are white with black trim and a state of Texas logo on the bottom right side of the front.

SAFC will wear the new alternate jerseys Saturday night when they face the El Paso Locomotive FC at Toyota Field. Fans can preorder the new jerseys starting Friday online at the Soccer Factory.

On Thursday night, SAFC hosted a graffiti party at Toyota Field, where fans left their mark on the players' tunnel. Between 250 and 300 fans showed up to meet players and to leave inspirational messages, comments, drawings and more in support of their hometown soccer squad.

Checking out all the love for the first time! ?? #Defend210 pic.twitter.com/baL7uD7bvV — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) February 22, 2019

San Antonio FC will open the season on March 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field against the Phoenix Rising FC.

