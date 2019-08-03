Cowboys Pro Bowl Guard Zack Martin undergoing MRI

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Guard Zack Martin (70) during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys on November 22, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon…

OXNARD, Calif. - Five time Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin experienced back pain during the sixth day of workouts in training camp and will undergo an MRI.

That is according to head coach Jason Garrett, who revealed the news during his afternoon press conference. Martin was held out of this morning’s walkthrough.

“His back was bothering him a little bit,” confirmed Garrett. “He’s going to get an MRI right now, so we will see what the results are.”

Martin has made the Pro Bowl in each of his five seasons with the Cowboy, including his rookie season in 2014, becoming the first rookie in club history to start every game at right guard. And he’s part of the offensive line that helped make Ezekiel Elliott the NFL’s rushing champion in 2016 and again last year in 2018.

“I know it’s bothering him now,” added Garrett. “The trainer just felt this was the best thing to do. He’s moving around fine. They just want to look into it.”

The Cowboys played their entire 2018 season without All-Pro and Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick as he fought to recover from an auto immune disease that attacked his nervous system starting at this time in training camp last year.

