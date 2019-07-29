Reports: Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has left the country

OXNARD, Calif. - Ezekiel Elliott has left the United States, according to reports.

Now entering the fourth day of his holdout from the Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, a number of reports say that Dallas' star running back is either traveling to, or has arrived in, Cabo, Mexico. This is the same location Elliott trained during his six-game suspension in 2017.

Elliott was spotted in Plano, Texas, just a few days ago, as reported by Jane Slater of the NFL Network, but was already making plans to leave the country should he decide to hold out. Despite still having two years left on his contract, Elliott is in the market for a new deal worth more than Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley's four-year, $57.5 million extension.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has remained adamant that the Cowboys want Elliott in camp this year. He has also acknowledged that trying to sign Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper to long term deals is a priority for the team. Slater also reported today that the Cowboys have not heard from Elliott's agents in response to a recent offer.

