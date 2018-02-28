WATCH: Buzzer-beater shot from half-court helps send Harlandale to next round of playoffs

SAN ANTONIO - A half court, buzzer beater shot helped send the Harlandale boys basketball team to the next round of the Texas state high school playoffs.

The Indians played Laredo Martin in the 5A regional quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Northside Sports Gym.

Harlandale was down 62-59 with 3.7 seconds remaining in the game when Indians’ senior Jeremy Ramon grab a rebound off a missed free throw, took a few dribbles and launched a shot from beyond midcourt.

The shot swished through the basket and sent the game into overtime, and Harlandale’s fans into pandemonium.

Harlandale outscored Laredo Martin in the extra period and won the game, 71-67.

The Indians will face Alamo Heights on Friday in the regional semifinal at Northside Sports Gym.

