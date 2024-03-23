A Russian Soyuz rocket with 3 astronauts blasts off to the International Space Station

In this photo taken from video released by Roscosmos space corporation, service towers lower prior to the launch of the Soyuz 2.1a rocket with Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Oleg Novitsky of Roscosmos and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus to the International Space Station, ISS, at the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan, Saturday, March 23, 2024. The crew's launch was initially scheduled for Thursday, but it was aborted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. Officials said the launch abort was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source. (Roscosmos space corporation via AP)

MOSCOW – A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying three astronauts to the International Space Station blasted off Saturday, two days after its launch was aborted at the last minute.

The spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, Russian Oleg Novitsky and Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus launched with no apparent problems from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

The launch had been planned for Thursday but was halted by an automatic safety system about 20 seconds before the scheduled liftoff. The head of the Russian space agency, Yuri Borisov, said the launch abort was triggered by a voltage drop in a power source.