Recipe: Spicy Shiner Sauce

Ingredients:
- 1/2 lbs Baby Carrots
- 2 habanero
- 1/4 cup tomato sauce
- 1/2 cup shiner blonde beer
- 1/2 cup distilled white vinegar
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste
Directions:
- Blend all ingredients in a food processor until a creamy consistency.
- Enjoy!
