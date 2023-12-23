68º
Texas Eats: Oreo Pancakes, Giant Chicken Fried Steak & Triple OG Trill Burgers

Season 5, Episode 13: Join David Elder for the top bites from 2023

David Elder, Executive Producer, Host - Texas Eats

Benjamin Garison, Texas Eats Producer, Videographer, Editor

You can watch "Texas Eats" on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This Week’s Restaurants:

Kuhlman Cellars

18421 E US Highway 290, Stonewall, TX 78671

Kuhlman Cellars (ksat12)

Comfort Cafe

5616 Bandera Rd, San Antonio, TX 78238

Pancake Sampler from Comfort Cafe in San Antonio (ksat12)

KG BBQ

3108 manor Rd, Austin, TX 78723

KG BBQ Food Truck - Texas Eats

Mr. Teriyaki

6824 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

Mr. Teriyaki in San Antonio (ksat12)

The Wagon Wheel

1824 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, TX 78852

Texas-sized country fried steaks & award-winning Texas BBQ in Eagle Pass - The Wagon Wheel, Texas Eats

Schulze’s Pit Room

1013 SCHRIEWER, Seguin, TX 78155

Sliced lean brisket from Schulze's Pit Room in Seguin (ksat12)

Trill Burgers

3607 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098

Trill Burgers (Photos By Dylan McEwan)

