2-vehicle crash on I-37 ends with one in flames, other on top of median

SAN ANTONIO - A two-vehicle crash overnight resulted in a woman having to be extracted and a vehicle going up in flames, San Antonio police said Friday.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on Interstate 37 near Southwest Military Drive.

According to police, the two vehicles collided just before one of the vehicles caught fire and the other, a maroon sport utility vehicle, ended up on top of the concrete median.

Police said alcohol played a factor in the crash and that the unidentified driver is now facing an intoxication assault charge.

One woman became pinned inside her vehicle but was safely extracted and transported to an area hospital.

Interstate 37 was closed overnight as emergency crews worked at the scene. It has since reopened.

