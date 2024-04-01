Woman, dog avoid serious injury after rollover crash on Wurzbach Parkway, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman and her dog both avoided serious injury following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Wurzbach Parkway, near Northwest Military Highway and Phil Hardberger Park.

According to police, the woman driving had lost control of her pickup truck and rolled the vehicle. The woman and her dog were not injured in the crash.

SAPD said wet roads were likely to blame for the rollover. No other vehicles were involved.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

