Closures expected on I-35 in Schertz area this weekend

SCHERTZ, Texas - Drivers planning on traveling along Interstate 35 in the Schertz area this weekend could see some delays.

The Texas Department of Transportation said it will have the northbound lanes of I-35 closed at FM 1103 on Saturday night. The southbound lanes will be closed at the same intersection on Sunday.

More News Headlines

Crews will be hanging bridge support beams.

On both nights, drivers will have to exit at FM 1103, pass through the intersection and then re-enter the highway.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.