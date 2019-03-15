Crash involving box truck on I-35 in Live Oak causes traffic mess

UPDATE: A major accident involving a box truck on southbound I-35 near Toepperwein Road has cleared, police said Friday. All lanes are again open.

(Original Story)

An early morning crash involving a box truck on Interstate 35 near Toepperwein Road has backed up traffic in Live Oak, police said Friday.

According to officer Frank Lara with the Live Oak Police Department, around 3:15 a.m. a black car had overheated and pulled over onto the side of the road on southbound Interstate 35. That's when, police said, as a tow truck was loading the car, a box truck crashed into both of them.

Police said the driver of the box truck lost control and the truck flipped over, sliding about 600 feet before finally coming to a stop in the middle lane of I-35 near Toepperwein Road.

Authorities said cleanup of the accident could take some time since since there's a lot of damage. Traffic has slowed in the area as emergency crews work at the scene.

Police did not say why the driver of the box truck lost control. No one was hurt in the incident.

