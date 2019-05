SAN ANTONIO - If you're headed downtown on Highway 281, you might want to find an alternate route.

Highway 281 South is closed at the St. Mary's St. exit after a truck spilled a bunch of dirt and rock on the roadway.

Traffic is being forced to exit off the highway prior to the St. Mary's St. exit and allowed back on the highway after the exit.

Refresh this page for updates on the traffic situation.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.