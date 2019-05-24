Motorcyclist hospitalized after West Side crash

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after he crashed his vehicle on the city's West Side overnight.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road.

According to police, the motoryclist, for an unknown reason, lost control and hit a curb just before crashing.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene they originally thought the man was dead, but when he was put on a stretcher he woke up.

The unidentified man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all answered the call.

Police said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.