Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with sedan

SAN ANTONIO - A motorcyclist was taken to area hospital following a crash with a sedan overnight, San Antonio police said Monday.

The accident was reported just after midnight on NW 24th Street near West Poplar, which is located not far from from West Commerce Street on the city's West Side.

According to police, the motorcyclist was turning onto West Popular when the collision occurred. The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital to be checked out.

Police said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. They did not say if any charges will be filed as a result of the accident.

