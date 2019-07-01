Pickup truck crashes into NE Side home, 13-year-old escapes serious injury

SAN ANTONIO - A driver of a pickup truck is in police custody after crashing into a Northeast Side home early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 a.m. at the home in the 5100 block of Galahad Drive, not far from Loop 410 and Eisenhower Road.

According to police, the male driver for an unknown reason lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the house. Police said there were people inside at the time of the crash, but that they only had to be treated for minor injuries.

Members of the family who live at the home said the truck crashed through a bedroom of a 13-year-old boy who at one point was underneath the truck. Somehow, the boy sustained just minor injuries to his legs, the family said.

As for the driver, the unnamed man was taken into custody and is being processed for DWI, police said. The family inside the home said he attempted to drive away following the crash. His name and age were not released.

#BreakingNews on #SanAntonio NE side, an early morning wreck ends with a pickup truck crashing into this home pic.twitter.com/EttH1li6zk — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 1, 2019

