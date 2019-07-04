SAPD: 1 dead in rollover crash on NB Loop 1604 at Hwy 151

SAN ANTONIO - One person is dead following a rollover crash on the city's West Side early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. on northbound Loop 1604 at Highway 151.

According to police, four people were in a sedan that passed another car at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over.

Police said all four occupants were ejected from the car. A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other people thrown from the vehicle were taken to an area hospital for their injuries. Their conditions are not currently known.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

Both the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department originally answered the call. SAPD says to expect minor detours and slowdowns as emergency crews work.

