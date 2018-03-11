Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on Loop 410 East at Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO - A massive rollover accident involving a tractor-trailer on Loop 410 East at Vance Jackson Road slowed traffic as officials worked to clear the scene Saturday night.

The tractor-trailer was on its side, appearing to cradle a pickup truck.

The San Antonio Police Department said the crash happened when the tractor-trailer was traveling east and a truck, also traveling east, was clipped by a third vehicle, which caused the pickup to swerve into the tractor-trailer. This caused the tractor-trailer to roll over and leak liquid.

Police said the driver of the third vehicle pulled over further up the road. They are questioning the driver.

No injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests were made and don’t anticipate any charges being filed.

As of 9:50 p.m., traffic in the area is still down to one lane.

