Chain reaction leads to wreck involving VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A Toyota Yaris rear-ended a VIA bus in a multiple-vehicle accident Saturday evening on the Northwest Side.

The wreck happened near a bus stop on the Loop 410 access road by Daughtry Drive.

Police said a truck first rear-ended the Yaris, causing it to crash into the back of the bus.

The Yaris’ airbag deployed, hitting the driver in the chest. He was taken to a hospital.

A little girl in the truck suffered a cut to the head and was also taken to a hospital.

No bus passengers were hurt, and the bus did not sustain serious damage.

No charges will be filed.

