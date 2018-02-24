Man hit, killed by vehicle while attempting to cross SE Loop 410 access road

SAN ANTONIO - A man was killed after trying to cross the Southeast Loop 410 access road at an area where pedestrians aren't allowed, police said.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday between Corpus Christi Highway and South Presa Street.

San Antonio police said the man in his 60s made it across the highway, but then he started crossing the southbound access road and the driver of a Ford Explorer hit him.

Police said the driver did not see the man until it was too late, and the area where it happened is poorly lit.

The man died at the scene and has not yet been identified by authorities.

