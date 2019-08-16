Weekend closures along I-35 in New Braunfels area, Northeast Side

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Be prepared for some rolling closures in the New Braunfels area. On Sunday, I-35 will be affected by rolling closures.

Crews with New Braunfels Utilities will be working to cross old lines in the area.

The rolling closures in the area will happen from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers on the Northeast Side should also be aware.

The I-35 frontage road will be affected in both directions from George Beach Avenue to Rittiman Road on Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Crews will close alternating lanes for work on the right of way and fiber work.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and should wrap up by 5 a.m. Monday.

