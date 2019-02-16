Weekend closures to know about: Feb. 15-18

SAN ANTONIO - There are at least three road closures you need to know about this weekend.

North Side closures:

Starting Saturday at 2 a.m., certain areas of Loop 1604 and U.S. 281 will be closed. Work at both locations should be complete by Monday, Feb. 18 at 5 a.m.

TxDOT says the westbound frontage road of Loop 1604 from U.S. 281 southbound to Stone Oak Parkway will be closed for direct connector work.

The southbound frontage road of U.S. 281 from Sonterra Boulevard to Loop 1604 will also be closed.

Far West Side closure:

The southbound lanes of Loop 1604 from Alamo Ranch Parkway to Wiseman Boulevard will be closed Saturday, Feb. 16 starting at 6 a.m. Crews will be working on an overhead sign bridge. Work should be complete by 9 a.m.

Click here for a full list of road closures and detours.

