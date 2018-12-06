Woman arrested on suspicion of DWI after driving into fence and shed

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI following a vehicle crash through fence and into a shed overnight, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the 9500 block of Autumn Shadows, which is located not far from Braun Road and Loop 1604 on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the woman was traveling on Old Tezel Road when she veered her vehicle into a fence and then into the shed.

Police did not identify the female driver and did not say if she was injured. Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.