Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman is dead following a multi-vehicle accident on the city's Northeast Side, San Antonio police said Monday.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Perrin Beitel Road and Naco Perrin Boulevard, not far from Wurzbach Parkway.

According to police, the three vehicles collided and pinned a woman inside a green Mazda. Officers said a gray Toyota truck had crashed into the Mazda, pushing it into the intersection and into another truck.

The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of one of the trucks was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where they are being assessed for a DWI.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

