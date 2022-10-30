More than 180,000 people voted in first 6 days of early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 24,071 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Saturday.

In the first six days of early voting, 180,856 people have cast a ballot in this county.

Voters can choose any of the polling sites during early voting, but data from the elections office shows some locations were busier than others.

This midterm season, more than 1.2 million registered voters in Bexar County are making decisions on the local to the federal level, as there are cities with charter amendments and school districts with bond elections. You can see the full Bexar County ballot here.

If haven’t had a chance to vote early, you can do so until Nov. 4, or on Election Day on Nov. 8. See a list of early voting locations below.

The busiest voting sites:

There were seven polling centers with more than 1,000 voters each on Saturday, and all six were libraries. These were the busiest polling places on Saturday:

Brookhollow Library - 1,225

Parman Library @ Stone Oak - 1,192

Encino Branch Library - 1,154

Igo Library - 1,091

Great Northwest Library - 1,032

Maverick Library - 1,027

Semmes Library - 1,006

The least busy voting sites:

There were eight polling places with fewer than 100 voters on Saturday.

The Bexar County Justice Center had 0 voters, Texas A&M (Mays Center) had 54 voters, Elmendorf City Hall and Somerset City Hall both saw 70 voters.

The Frank Garrett Multi Service Center has 71 voters, St. Mary’s University saw 85 voters, Our Lady of the Lake University had 86 and Palo Alto College had 89 voters.

Below is the full list of Bexar County polling locations with the total number of voters at each on the first day of early voting. Mail-in ballots, which are expected to increase significantly this election year due to the pandemic, are not included in these figures.

Here’s what you need to know about voting early:

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 4, or vote at any polling site on Election Day on Nov. 8.

Some voters may be eligible to vote by mail. (You can read more about absentee/mail voting here.)

For the Nov. 8 election, the last day to register to vote in Texas was Oct. 11.

If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

There will be 51 polling places open daily throughout the early voting period.

Early Voting Hours:

Monday, Oct, 24 through Friday, Oct. 28 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 through Friday, Nov. 4 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations in Bexar County:

Bexar County Elections Department: 1103 S. Frio (DEAFLINK available for the hearing impaired)

Bexar County Justice Center (Basement): 300 Dolorosa (Closes at 6 p.m. daily. Not open on Saturday or Sunday.)

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (community room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Old Converse City Hall: 405 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Library: 2803 Hunter Boulevard

East Central ISD Boardroom: 6634 New Sulphur Springs Rd.

Elmendorf City Hall: 8304 FM 327

Encino Park Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Frank Garrett Multi-Center: 1226 NW 18th St.

Great Northwest Library: 9050 Wellwood

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

John Igo Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman St.

Las Palmas Library: 515 Castroville Road

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6421 Evers Road

Lion’s Field: 2809 Broadway

Maury Maverick, Jr. Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Library: 1023 Ada St.

Mission Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Pecan Hall): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Olmos Park City Hall: 120 El Prado W.

Our Lady Of The Lake University Library: 411 SW 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Ozuna Library Rm. 102): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

Parman Library: 20735 Wilderness Oak St.

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd.

San Antonio Community College (Victory Center): 1802 N. Main

Schaefer Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library @ Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall Lobby: 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E. 6th Street

Southside ISD Administration Building: 1460 Martinez-Losoya

St. Mary’s University: 1 Camino Santa Maria

St. Paul Community Center: 1201 Donaldson Ave.

Texas A&M University Mays Center: One University Way

Thousand Oaks/El Sendero Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Library: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA Bexar Room: 1 UTSA Circle

Van Raub Elementary (Rock House): 8776 Dietz Elkhorn

Windcrest Takas Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas (Lower Level, A-17): 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Pointe Center for Community: 702 Donaldson Ave.

