Cold front to bring blast of colder air by Wednesday

January may have been warmer than average, but it doesn’t mean we’re done with winter just yet. A cold front is forecast to arrive to South Texas late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Unlike previous fronts this winter, this one will have significant impact on temperatures. However, the cold air should only stick around for a short time.

First things first, a chance of rain does show up on Monday. In fact, a few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Rain chances sit at about 30 percent.

Monday rain chances

Tuesday is likely our warmest day, with partly cloudy skies. Then, get ready for an abrupt change. By Wednesday, temperatures are falling into the 40s in most spots in South Texas. Gusty winds will also arrive with the front, which means wind chills could dip into the 30s. There’s a decent chance for showers as the front moves through, but by Wednesday afternoon, most of us will just be looking at cloudy and cold conditions.

From there, the forecast gets a bit more tricky. Late Wednesday night, the last bit of upper energy moves through, which may generate some light precipitation. While temperatures will likely stay above freezing in San Antonio, a few spots in the Hill Country could see a light wintry mix. A few snowflakes could mix in with the rainfall. No accumulation is expected at this time and it appears impacts will be minimal.

This will be a short-lived cool-down, as temperatures rebound quickly on Thursday. By next weekend, we’re back into the 70s!

7-Day forecast

Make sure and download the KSAT Weather app! We’ll continue to update the forecast as we get closer.