Severe storms in Kerr County, brief, heavy rainfall around SA

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne we’ve been tracking a severe storm this morning, which is now in northern Kerr County. It’ll make its way into Gillespie County soon. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for these counties until 5:15 a.m.

This storm does have a history of producing large hail. Meanwhile, more showers and storms are developing around San Antonio. These are non-severe. Expect brief, heavy rainfall and some lightning with this activity, as it moves northeast.

Later this morning, the showers and storms will end. Mostly cloudy skies will take over and we’ll have one more warm day. By late tonight, a cold front arrives bringing more rain chances and cooler weather.

The warning now includes Edwards, N Real, and NW Kerr County until 4:15 a.m. Tennis ball size hail and winds up to 60 mph are possible. This storm will move near Rock Springs.

