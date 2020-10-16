Wind gusts, cooler temperatures on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Step outside this morning and hang on to your hat while you may have to look for your garbage cans down the street!

Meteorologist Mike Osterhage said winds have been gusting 35 mph to 45 mph in behind the cold front that moved through late yesterday. The cold front also pushed all of the humidity out. However, it’s not like the refrigerator door opened up. Temperatures are pleasant, but will stay cooler today… upper 60s east and low 70s west.

It’ll be a nice night for football, mid 60s and a breeze, Osterhage said.

We’ll start in the mid 50s tomorrow, then make it to the mid 70s with some sunshine. And that’s it!

The humidity will start to come back overnight into Sunday. We’ll hit the upper 80s, then stay in the mid 80s next week, Osterhage said.

