Cold front will sweep through San Antonio just in time for Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – Living in and around San Antonio, you probably know that the weather on Christmas Day can sometimes be a bit warm.
Just four years ago, the high temperature on December 25 was in the 80s. A record high of 90 degrees was set back in 1955. Thankfully, if you’ve been wanting it to feel cool Christmas day, you’re in luck!
Christmas Week Forecast
- The winter solstice will occur Monday at 4:02 a.m., officially kicking off the winter season
- Monday will be pleasant with a cold start in the 30s and a comfy afternoon in the low-70s. High, thin cirrus clouds will increase throughout the day, inhibiting views of the peak of the conjunction between Saturn and Jupiter
- Mugginess will gradually increase by Wednesday, with areas of drizzle possible Wednesday morning
- A cold front will arrive late Wednesday, making it windy and bringing in cold, dry air from the north
- This will set up cooler weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Thursday, Christmas Eve, will start off cold with a light freeze. The high will struggle to get out of the 50s under total sunshine.
- Christmas Day, Friday, will again start off with a light freeze. Under partly cloudy skies, the high will likely only be in the low-60s
Forecast Video
Check out the latest forecast video from your weather authority below. You can also keep up with the Christmas forecast on our weather page.