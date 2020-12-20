Cold front will sweep through San Antonio just in time for Christmas

A cold front Wednesday will set up chilly mornings, cool afternoons both Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

SAN ANTONIO – Living in and around San Antonio, you probably know that the weather on Christmas Day can sometimes be a bit warm.

Just four years ago, the high temperature on December 25 was in the 80s. A record high of 90 degrees was set back in 1955. Thankfully, if you’ve been wanting it to feel cool Christmas day, you’re in luck!

Christmas Week Forecast

A cold front Wednesday will set up a cool Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

The winter solstice will occur Monday at 4:02 a.m., officially kicking off the winter season

Monday will be pleasant with a cold start in the 30s and a comfy afternoon in the low-70s. High, thin cirrus clouds will increase throughout the day, inhibiting views of the peak of the conjunction between Saturn and Jupiter

Mugginess will gradually increase by Wednesday, with areas of drizzle possible Wednesday morning

A cold front will arrive late Wednesday , making it windy and bringing in cold, dry air from the north

This will set up cooler weather Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Thursday, Christmas Eve, will start off cold with a light freeze. The high will struggle to get out of the 50s under total sunshine.

Christmas Day, Friday, will again start off with a light freeze. Under partly cloudy skies, the high will likely only be in the low-60s

