Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Bexar, several other counties

BREAKING:

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 10 p.m.for Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal counties.

At 9:13 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near San Antonio International Airport moving northeast at 30 mph.

There is also a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:45 p.m.for Medina, Uvalde, Zavala and Frio counties.

At 9:11 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Sabinal, or 16 miles northeast of Batesville, and is nearly stationary.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central Texas.

