2021 will end warm & muggy in San Antonio

The last week of 2021 will be warm and muggy with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine

We’ve seen temperatures and the humidity steadily rise over the last few days, with morning clouds, fog, and patchy drizzle. These clouds have been stubborn, sticking around the I-35 corridor until lunch, with sunshine in the afternoon.

Even with sunshine limited to the afternoon hours, we’ve still seen the thermometer rise to nearly 80° each afternoon -- that’s some 15° above the average high this time of year.

With an official high of 77° in San Antonio, Christmas 2021 tied with Christmas 2005 for the 2nd warmest Christmas in the past 50 years!

Although the weather will continue to be warm & muggy for the remainder of the year, at least there will be very few weather-related problems if you or your loved ones plan on traveling across the state of Texas this week.

And if you’re hoping for colder weather, it does look like a strong cold front is possible around the first weekend of 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

SUNDAY - TUESDAY

Morning clouds with patchy fog and drizzle will be the norm

Skies will clear in the afternoon with highs near 80°

Weather across Texas will be fairly quiet, so if you have travel plans, the weather should not be an issue

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Expect much of the same weather on Wednesday. However, a weak cool front will move through

This will only decrease the humidity slightly, and it’ll still be warm Thursday

It’ll be warm with highs near 80°

As we ring in 2022 Friday night, temperatures will be in the 60s

STRONG COLD FRONT SOON?

Our next cold front could arrive Sunday (1/2/2022) or Monday (1/3/2022) (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There are good indications that a strong cold front will arrive sometime after New Year’s Day, either Sunday (1/2) or Monday (1/3)

This front will potentially drop lows into the 30s with highs in the 50s. We’ll keep you posted!

7-DAY FORECAST

The latest 7 Day Forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

