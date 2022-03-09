Stage 1 water restrictions declared in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A lack of sufficient rainfall in recent months has caused a noticeable drop in water level in the Edwards Aquifer, prompting utility officials to declare Stage 1 water restrictions.

The restrictions went into effect Wednesday, according to New Braunfels Utilities.

Stage 1 is declared after the aquifer drops below the trigger level of 660 feet for 24 hours.

During Stage 1 water restrictions, residential and commercial customers are only allowed to use a sprinkler or irrigation system for landscape watering before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. one day per week based on the last digit of their address.

Addresses that end with 0 or 1 are allowed to water Monday; 2 or 3 on Tuesday; 4 or 5 on Wednesday; 6 or 7 on Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.

Watering with a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose or a drip irrigation system is allowed anytime during Stage 1, NBU said.

The ordinance prohibits outdoor fountains and waterfalls, requires a variance confirmation from NBU Environmental Affairs Division for watering new landscaping and limits vehicle washing at home to watering days and times over an impervious surface.

The latest watering information can be accessed 24 hours a day by calling the NBU Water Hotline at 830-608-8925 or by visiting the NBU website.