Warmer-than-average Friday represented on the Climate Shift Index

Friday's warmer than average temperatures in San Antonio are represented on the Climate Shift Index provided by Climate Central.

A warmer-than-average afternoon is expected this Friday with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

That’s around 5-10 degrees higher than the historical average highs for Oct. 14.

These temperatures are represented on the Climate Shift Index — a tool that connects weather conditions to influences of climate change.

The tool was created by Climate Central, a nonprofit organization of scientists and communicators who research and report the facts about the Earth’s changing climate and how it affects people.

According to Climate Central, Friday’s index is slated to reach a Level 2, meaning that climate change could be a factor in the forecasted warm conditions today.

For reference, here’s a look at our average highs and lows for October 14:

Average High: Average Low: San Antonio 83° 61° Del Rio 85° 62° Boerne 81° 56° Hondo 84° 61° New Braunfels 84° 58°

Above-average highs continue this weekend before a taste of fall (and a rain chance!) arrives with a cold front Sunday night / early Monday.

The latest forecast can always be found on the KSAT Weather Authority page.

Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page

Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are