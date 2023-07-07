Hurricane forecast 2023: More activity expected this season than initially predicted

This year’s hurricane season is expected to be more active than initially predicted, according to researchers at Colorado State University (CSU), one of the most trusted tropical storm forecasters.

In June — the first official month of hurricane season — three tropical storms formed within the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea. Those storms, plus an unnamed subtropical storm from January, precede the 14 remaining forecasted storms for the season.

Of those 14 storms predicted in the rest of the season, nine are expected to reach hurricane strength, and four of those nine could become major hurricanes, according to the CSU Department of Atmospheric Sciences July 6 forecast. It was the team’s second forecast update in two months.

The latest CSU hurricane report issues a 32% probability of at least one major hurricane impacting the Gulf Coast in 2023.

CSU researchers stated that the record warming of sea surface temperatures is “the primary reason” for the forecasted increase in Atlantic activity.

2023 Hurricane Season Forecast

Colorado State University's predicted tropical activity thus far. (2023 KSAT)

Named storms, or tropical storms, are categorized by wind speeds of 39 to 73 mph. These storms can reach hurricane classification when wind speeds sustain or exceed 74 mph. Major hurricanes are Category 3+ once wind speeds exceed 110 mph.

What changed the forecasted numbers?

Over the past three months, all forecasted parameters have increased due to changing oceanic and atmospheric factors.

When calculating hurricane activity, scientists at CSU factor in sea surface temperatures, the El Niño Southern Oscillation and Saharan dust.

Sea surface temperatures for the Gulf of Mexico

Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are approximately 1.5° - up to 2.5° in some areas - higher than the 38-year average, according to NOAA’s Sea Surface Temperature Anomaly product.

As of July 6, 2023, sea surface temperatures within the Gulf were approximately 90°F.

How the current El Niño pattern impacts hurricane season

The El Niño pattern typically decreases hurricane activity because of its characteristic wind shear. This is when the wind changes direction as storm energy is rising in the atmosphere and prevents storms from organizing.

However, the trend of warmer sea surface temperatures is expected to counteract this wind shear.

Saharan dust can also decrease activity

As Saharan dust travels across the Atlantic Ocean, it can help reduce sea surface temperatures. The Gulf of Mexico has yet to receive significant shading from the dust this year. Dry air is also associated with traveling dust and is supposed to suppress tropical activity as well.

Regardless of the factors in place proving to be detrimental to tropical storm formation, rising sea surface temperatures will be the cause of increased tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico.

Scientists from Colorado State University advise coastal residents, “it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season.”