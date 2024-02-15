Rain chances return by Friday; windy and cooler start to the weekend

Scattered light rain possible Friday ahead of a cold front, then turning windy and cooler to start the weekend.

Another round of scattered rain is expected to push across parts of South Central Texas on Friday, before a cold front clears us out and cools things down for the upcoming weekend. Here’s the latest:

Key Points

Mild, muggy, and generally cloudy Thursday

Scattered, light rain develops Thursday night and increases in coverage through Friday morning, mainly for those along and south of I-10

Expect an overall damp Friday, with another shot at scattered rain Friday night as a cold front approaches

A few lingering showers possible early Saturday, then clearing out for the rest of the weekend

A stout north wind kicks up for Saturday plans, with gusts up to 30-35 mph

A brief, light freeze will be possible in spots Sunday morning

Thursday (Feb. 15)

Gulf moisture will continue to pump in throughout the day, making for a muggy, mild, and generally cloudy afternoon with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.

Most of the day is dry, but a few light showers will start to develop southwest of San Antonio Thursday evening, before gradually increasing in coverage overnight.

Friday (Feb. 16)

A damp start to Friday is expected, especially for those along and south of the I-10 corridor. Plan on giving yourself some extra time for the morning commute as roadways could be soggy.

Scattered, light morning rain looks to become more hit-or-miss in nature by Friday afternoon, but coverage is expected to increase once again Friday night as a cold front approaches. Keep the umbrella handy!

In terms of rainfall totals, the general trend will be higher amounts (up to half an inch) farther south and lower totals (up to a tenth of an inch) farther north. Localized higher totals will be possible for those that tap into a few more persistent showers, mainly across our far southern counties.

The general trend will be higher totals farther south, and lower totals farther north.

Saturday (Feb. 17)

A few lingering, light showers can’t be ruled out first thing Saturday morning, then we’ll dry things out for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday will also feature a stout north wind, with gusts up to 30-35 mph possible, especially in the morning. Be sure to secure any loose lawn items and empty trash cans!

With cloud cover and cooler air in place, air temperatures may very well struggle to climb out of the low 50s Saturday afternoon. Factor in those gusty winds, and wind chills in the 30s and 40s are expected for most of the day.

A gusty start to the weekend is expected Saturday with gusts in the 30-35 mph range possible.

Sunday (Feb. 18)

After winds calm Saturday night and skies clear, temperatures will tumble through the overnight.

A light freeze is expected in spots early Sunday morning, so be sure to bring in any potted plants, cover sensitive vegetation, and give the pets a warm place to sleep by Saturday night.

The rest of the day will be great for any weekend plans with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the upper 50s.

A light freeze will be possible in spots Sunday morning.

We’ll keep you posted!