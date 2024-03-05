San Antonio to see a chance of spring-like storms Thursday night

It’s certainly feeling more like spring these days, which means opportunities for thunderstorms will start to become more frequent. Our first real shot at some of that spring-like weather is scheduled to arrive Thursday night.
- Drizzle and fog are possible Thursday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies.
- A front will begin to kick up storms Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday.
- As storms develop, some could become strong to severe, however widespread severe weather is not expected. The highest odds of severe storms will be across the Hill Country. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats.
- Because of the isolated nature of the storms, widespread, heavy rainfall is not expected either.
- Any storms will clear the area by mid-morning on Friday, leaving drier, cooler air in their wake.
- The weekend looks beautiful!
Stay tuned for more updates this week regarding the spring break forecast.
