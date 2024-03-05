81º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

San Antonio to see a chance of spring-like storms Thursday night

Not everyone will see rain, but isolated severe weather is possible

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Tags: Whatever the Weather
Rain chances Thursday into Friday. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s certainly feeling more like spring these days, which means opportunities for thunderstorms will start to become more frequent. Our first real shot at some of that spring-like weather is scheduled to arrive Thursday night.

  • Drizzle and fog are possible Thursday morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies.
  • A front will begin to kick up storms Thursday night into the early morning hours on Friday.
Storms will be possible along a cold front that sweeps through Friday morning. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • As storms develop, some could become strong to severe, however widespread severe weather is not expected. The highest odds of severe storms will be across the Hill Country. Hail and gusty winds would be the main threats.
Isolated severe weather is possible Thursday night around San Antonio, with higher odds in the Hill Country. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
  • Because of the isolated nature of the storms, widespread, heavy rainfall is not expected either.
  • Any storms will clear the area by mid-morning on Friday, leaving drier, cooler air in their wake.
  • The weekend looks beautiful!

Stay tuned for more updates this week regarding the spring break forecast.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram