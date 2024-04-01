A few storms possible late Monday evening

A front may stir up some storms late Monday evening, with severe weather at least a possibility. Here’s what to expect:
- It’ll be HOT Monday. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees in San Antonio and near 100 degrees along the Rio Grande.
- A front will kick up a broken line of storms between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. in San Antonio. Not everyone will see storms, but if you do...
- One or two of the storms could become severe during this timeframe.
- Hail is the main threat with any storm that develops.
