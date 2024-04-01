75º
A few storms possible late Monday evening

Hail is the main threat with any severe storm that develops

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist / Reporter

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

A broken line of storms will develop between 8pm and 12am (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A front may stir up some storms late Monday evening, with severe weather at least a possibility. Here’s what to expect:

  • It’ll be HOT Monday. Temperatures will approach 90 degrees in San Antonio and near 100 degrees along the Rio Grande.
  • A front will kick up a broken line of storms between 8 p.m. and 12 a.m. in San Antonio. Not everyone will see storms, but if you do...
  • One or two of the storms could become severe during this timeframe.
  • Hail is the main threat with any storm that develops.
Hail is the main threat with any strong storm that develops (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

Sarah Spivey is a San Antonio native who grew up watching KSAT. She has been a proud member of the KSAT Weather Authority Team since 2017. Sarah is a Clark High School and Texas A&M University graduate. She previously worked at KTEN News. When Sarah is not busy forecasting, she enjoys hanging out with her husband and cat, and playing music.

