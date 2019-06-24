Chances of storms to start the new week

SAN ANTONIO - The first full week of summer is upon us! While it will definitely still be hot and muggy across South Texas, there will be a chance of showers and storms early in the week to potentially cool things off a little bit.

Here's what you need to know:

Sunday night -- Isolated thunderstorms are expected to move out of the higher terrain of Mexico and into our far western counties after sunset Sunday evening. While this activity is expected to stay southwest of San Antonio, strong winds and small hail could affect communities west of the I-35 corridor.

Additionally, a line of storms coming out of north Texas could clip our far northern counties overnight and through the predawn hours of Monday. Any storms during this period could produce strong winds and heavy rain.

Monday morning and afternoon -- By rush hour Monday morning, most of the thunderstorm activity from Sunday night will be weakening. A few isolated showers and storms could linger into the early afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with a little more sunshine in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Monday evening and night -- More thunderstorms are forecast to develop during the heat of the day late Monday afternoon and early Monday evening. This will result in a persistent chance of scattered storms Monday evening through early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday -- Shower and thunderstorm chances will become more isolated by Tuesday afternoon.

Midweek and beyond -- Rain chances drop out of the forecast for the second half of the workweek. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s with a plenty of sushine.

Download the KSAT Weather app for iPhone and Android

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Keep up with the latest alerts from the KSAT Meteorologists with their Twitter stream below:

Tweets by ksatweather

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.