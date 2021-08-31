Larry Becomes A Hurricane Over The Eastern Tropical Atlantic

Location 545 miles WSW of The Southernmost Cabo Verde Islands Wind 75 mph Heading W at 20 mph Pressure 29.15 Coordinates 32.3W, 13.0N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Larry was located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 32.3 West. Larry is moving toward the west near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general motion should continue through tonight. A gradual turn toward the west-northwest and a decrease in forward speed are expected Friday and Friday night. A slightly slower west-northwestward motion is expected on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Steady to rapid strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Larry is expected to become a a major hurricane by Friday night.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 8:01 Thursday Morning, September 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 2:11 Thursday Night, September 02nd

Land Hazards

None.