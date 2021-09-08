New Tropical Storm Forms In The Northeast Gulf Of Mexico

Location 90 miles WSW of Apalachicola Florida Wind 40 mph Heading NE at 21 mph Pressure 29.77 Coordinates 86.3W, 29.0N

Discussion

At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Mindy was located near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 86.3 West. Mindy is moving toward the northeast near 21 mph (33 km/h) and northeast to east-northeastward motion is expected to continue over the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by tomorrow.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle tonight.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb (29.77 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:42 Wednesday Afternoon, September 08th

Watches and Warnings

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for, * Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case in the next 6 to 12 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropics Models at 4:07 Wednesday Afternoon, September 08th

Land Hazards

Key messages for Mindy can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3, WMO header WTNT43 KNHC, and on the web at hurricanes.gov/graphics_at3.shtml?key_messages

RAINFALL: Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning. This rainfall may produce isolated to scattered flash, urban, and small stream flooding.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the coast within the warning area later this evening and tonight.

TORNADOES: A few isolated tornadoes are possible over portions of the Florida Panhandle this evening into tomorrow morning.