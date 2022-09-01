Once Again Danielle Becomes A Hurricane

Location 985 miles W of The Azores Wind 75 mph Heading W at 2 mph Pressure 29.18 Coordinates 45.1W, 38.1N

Discussion

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Danielle was located near latitude 38.1 North, longitude 45.1 West. Danielle is drifting toward the west near 2 mph (4 km/h), and this general motion is expected through early Sunday. A turn to the north-northeast is forecast to begin late Sunday night, or early Monday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional gradual strengthening is expected through Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles (30 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles (205 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 988 mb (29.18 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 2:13 Sunday Night, September 04th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 2:01 Sunday Night, September 04th

Land Hazards

None.