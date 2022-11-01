Martin Expected To Become A Hurricane Today

Location 755 miles ENE of Bermuda Wind 65 mph Heading ENE at 15 mph Pressure 29.21 Coordinates 52.1W, 35.3N

Discussion

At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. Martin is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn northeastward and rapid acceleration are expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 4:15 Wednesday Night, November 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 4:02 Wednesday Night, November 02nd

Land Hazards

None