Martin Expected To Become A Hurricane Today

|Location
|755 miles ENE of Bermuda
|Wind
|65 mph
|Heading
|ENE at 15 mph
|Pressure
|29.21
|Coordinates
|52.1W, 35.3N
Discussion
At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Martin was located near latitude 35.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. Martin is moving toward the east-northeast near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn northeastward and rapid acceleration are expected during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so and Martin is expected to become a hurricane today before transitioning into a large and powerful extratropical low on Thursday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 989 mb (29.21 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None