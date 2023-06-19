Tropical Depression Three Forms Over The Central Atlantic

Location 1425 miles E of The Southern Windward Islands Wind 35 mph Heading W at 21 mph Pressure 29.8 Coordinates 40.3W, 11.0N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Three was located near latitude 11.0 North, longitude 40.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 21 mph (33 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days. On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles late this week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast, and the depression is forecast to become a hurricane in a few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 10:24 Monday Morning, June 19th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Interests in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropics Models at 10:27 Monday Morning, June 19th

Land Hazards

Key messages for the depression can be found in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT3, WMO header WTNT43 KNHC and on the web at hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT3.shtml