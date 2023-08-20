Satellite Wind Data Indicates Tropical Storm Emily Has Formed

Location 1000 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 50 mph Heading WNW at 10 mph Pressure 29.56 Coordinates 38.8W, 19.5N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Emily was located near latitude 19.5 North, longitude 38.8 West. Emily is moving toward the west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h) and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Satellite wind data indicates that maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength forecast today followed by gradual weakening. Emily is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low by Tuesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km) from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None.