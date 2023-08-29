Depression Meandering Over The Central Atlantic

Location 805 miles ESE of Bermuda Wind 35 mph Heading N at 2 mph Pressure 29.95 Coordinates 52.1W, 28.3N

Discussion

At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h) and it will likely continue to meander slowly for the next day or so. A slightly faster northward motion is expected to begin in about a day.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. The system is expected to become a remnant low within the next couple of days.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 1:43 Wednesday Afternoon, August 30th

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Land Hazards

None