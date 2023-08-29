Depression Meandering Over The Central Atlantic

|Location
|805 miles ESE of Bermuda
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|N at 2 mph
|Pressure
|29.95
|Coordinates
|52.1W, 28.3N
Discussion
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 28.3 North, longitude 52.1 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 2 mph (4 km/h) and it will likely continue to meander slowly for the next day or so. A slightly faster northward motion is expected to begin in about a day.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so. The system is expected to become a remnant low within the next couple of days.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1014 mb (29.95 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None