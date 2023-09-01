Tropical Depression Could Become A Brief Tropical Storm On Saturday

Location 495 miles NW of The Cabo Verde Islands Wind 35 mph Heading N at 13 mph Pressure 29.74 Coordinates 28.7W, 21.6N

Discussion

At 200 AM CVT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 28.7 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn to northwest is expected shortly and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a tropical storm on later today. Weakening is expected to begin by early Sunday, and the system could degenerate into a remnant low by late Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

Tropics Satellite at 1:13 Saturday Night, September 02nd

Watches and Warnings

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Tropics Models at 9:47 Friday Evening, September 01st

Land Hazards

None