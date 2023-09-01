Tropical Depression Could Become A Brief Tropical Storm On Saturday

|Location
|495 miles NW of The Cabo Verde Islands
|Wind
|35 mph
|Heading
|N at 13 mph
|Pressure
|29.74
|Coordinates
|28.7W, 21.6N
Discussion
At 200 AM CVT (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 21.6 North, longitude 28.7 West. The depression is moving toward the north near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn to northwest is expected shortly and this general motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible, and the depression could become a tropical storm on later today. Weakening is expected to begin by early Sunday, and the system could degenerate into a remnant low by late Sunday.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).
Watches and Warnings
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.
Land Hazards
None